Zacks: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Given $13.89 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $13.89 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Osisko Gold Royalties an industry rank of 209 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $23,988,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $23,088,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,788,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 903,234 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $9,518,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $7,919,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 174,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

