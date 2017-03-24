Zacks: Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NESC) Receives Consensus Rating of “” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NESC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $0.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Nuverra Environmental Solutions an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th.

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:NESC) remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. The firm’s market cap is $32.42 million.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc (Nuverra) provides environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. The Company’s environmental solutions include delivery, collection, treatment, recycling, disposal of water, wastewater, waste fluids, hydrocarbons, and restricted solids that are part of the drilling, completion, and production of shale oil and natural gas.

