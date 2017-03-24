Zacks: Millicom International Cellular SA (MIICF) Receives Consensus Rating of “” from Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:MIICF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Millicom International Cellular SA an industry rank of 36 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Millicom International Cellular SA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:MIICF) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,503 shares. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.64 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40.

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:MIICF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Millicom International Cellular SA

Millicom International Cellular SA is an international telecommunications and media company. The Company is engaged in providing digital lifestyle services in various markets, through mobile and fixed telephony, cable, broadband and television. Its segments include Latin America and Africa. It operates its mobile businesses in Central America (El Salvador) and in Africa (Chad, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal and Tanzania).

