Zacks: Lundin Mining Co. (LUNMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “” from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (NASDAQ:LUNMF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lundin Mining an industry rank of 22 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Lundin Mining (NASDAQ:LUNMF) traded down 0.547% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.668. 3,385 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $4.12 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.80.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation is a diversified base metals mining company. The Company is engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Its segments include Candeleria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, Zinkgruvan, Tenke Fungurume and Other.

