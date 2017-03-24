Zacks: Klondex Mines Ltd (KLDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “” by Analysts

Shares of Klondex Mines Ltd (NASDAQ:KLDX) have earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $4.71 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Klondex Mines an industry rank of 74 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In other news, Director Blair Albert Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,981.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney A. Cooper sold 49,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $286,404.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,723 shares of company stock worth $1,903,848.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLDX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Klondex Mines by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,730,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,475,000 after buying an additional 11,783,174 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Klondex Mines by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after buying an additional 534,171 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Klondex Mines by 78.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,951,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 1,733,400 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Klondex Mines by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,293,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Klondex Mines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 872,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter.

Klondex Mines (NASDAQ:KLDX) traded down 6.37% during trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 282,964 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77. Klondex Mines has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

