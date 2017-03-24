Zacks: Kaman Co. (KAMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “” from Analysts

Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) have been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $49.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kaman an industry rank of 96 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

KAMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kaman in a research note on Thursday. Gabelli downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Kaman in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $17,590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $8,636,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Kaman by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,888,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,930,000 after buying an additional 137,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kaman by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,544,000 after buying an additional 61,572 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 100.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 50,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) opened at 47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. Kaman has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kaman had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company earned $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kaman will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Kaman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Kaman Co. (KAMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “” from Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/zacks-kaman-co-kamn-receives-consensus-rating-of-from-analysts.html.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. Its Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, electrical and automation, and fluid power industrial distributor. It provides products, including bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission, fluid power, motion control, automation, material handling components, electrical control and power distribution, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) supplies to a spectrum of industrial markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.