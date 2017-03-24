Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HENNES & MAURITZ SPON (HNNMY) to “Hold”

HENNES & MAURITZ SPON (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

HENNES & MAURITZ SPON (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) opened at 5.226 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.192 and a beta of 1.28. HENNES & MAURITZ SPON has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

