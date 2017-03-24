Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) opened at 8.78 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $265.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 111.65% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-gladstone-investment-co-gain-to-hold.html.

In other news, CEO David Gladstone purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Lee Brubaker sold 59,963 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $551,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.