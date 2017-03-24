Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) to “Hold”

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Cedar Shopping Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on ownership, operation, development and redevelopment of bread and butter supermarket-anchored shopping centers in coastal mid-Atlantic and New England states. The Company owns and operates shopping center properties which are anchored by supermarkets and/or drugstores. “
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDR. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.
Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) opened at 5.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $412.72 million. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.
Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer purchased 14,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $69,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,633,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce J. Schanzer purchased 5,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,626,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,793.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,725 shares of company stock worth $208,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 18,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on ownership and operation of grocery-anchored shopping centers straddling the Washington District of Columbia (DC) to Boston corridor. The Company focuses its investment activities on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 60 operating properties, including approximately 30 properties in Pennsylvania; over eight properties in Massachusetts; approximately seven properties in Connecticut; over six properties in Maryland; approximately eight properties in Virginia; over three properties in New Jersey, and one property in New York.
