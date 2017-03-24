Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) to “Hold”

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Shopping Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on ownership, operation, development and redevelopment of bread and butter supermarket-anchored shopping centers in coastal mid-Atlantic and New England states. The Company owns and operates shopping center properties which are anchored by supermarkets and/or drugstores. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDR. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) opened at 5.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $412.72 million. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) to “Hold”” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-cedar-realty-trust-inc-cdr-to-hold.html.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer purchased 14,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $69,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,633,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce J. Schanzer purchased 5,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,626,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,793.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,725 shares of company stock worth $208,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 18,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on ownership and operation of grocery-anchored shopping centers straddling the Washington District of Columbia (DC) to Boston corridor. The Company focuses its investment activities on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 60 operating properties, including approximately 30 properties in Pennsylvania; over eight properties in Massachusetts; approximately seven properties in Connecticut; over six properties in Maryland; approximately eight properties in Virginia; over three properties in New Jersey, and one property in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.