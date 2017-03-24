Zacks Investment Research Lowers Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) to Hold

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Investar Holding Corp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Investar Holding Corp in a research report on Thursday.

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) traded up 0.114% during trading on Friday, hitting $21.975. 2,539 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. Investar Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.977 and a beta of 0.30.

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Investar Holding Corp had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities analysts predict that Investar Holding Corp will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Investar Holding Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Investar Holding Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.50%.

About Investar Holding Corp

The Company offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses, as well as loans to individuals.

