Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (HQCL) to Sell

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. is a photovoltaic manufacturer for solar cells and modules. The company offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from modules to kits to systems to large scale solar power plants. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East. Hanwha Q CELLS Co. Ltd., formerly known as Hanwha SolarOne Co. Ltd., is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) traded up 3.13% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,630 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.98. Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $565.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.50 million. Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR Company Profile

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., formerly Hanwha SolarOne Co, Ltd., is a global solar energy company engaged in the manufacturing of solar modules, and the development and management of downstream solar farms. It manufactures a range of photo voltaic (PV) cells and PV modules at its manufacturing facilities in China and Malaysia using manufacturing process technologies, including those developed at its research and development facilities in Germany.

