Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) to Strong Sell

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is engaged in the production, cleaning, grading, and packaging of fresh shell eggs for sale to shell egg retailers. The company is the one of the largest producers and distributors of fresh shell eggs in the United States. The company markets its eggs primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) opened at 37.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.27 and a beta of 0.81. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $43,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,426.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $98,219.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $384,540.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,497 shares of company stock worth $234,856 over the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $9,300,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $7,827,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

