Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA) to Sell

Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.41.

Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) traded down 1.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. 78,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $40.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group during the third quarter worth $1,815,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group during the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 54,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

