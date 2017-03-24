Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kopin Co. (KOPN) to Hold

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corp. is a manufacturer of gallium arsenide transistor products and miniature flat panel displays for wireless communications and portable consumer electronics. The company’s gallium arsenide heterojunction bipolar transistors are used to produce power amplifier circuits for wireless telephone handsets and gigabit circuits for fiber-optic and Internet data transmission. Kopin’s CyberDisplay family of ultra-small, high density imaging devices is designed for portable products including camcorders, digital cameras and wireless handsets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) opened at 3.99 on Wednesday. Kopin has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The stock’s market capitalization is $255.91 million.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 118.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kopin will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kopin by 18.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kopin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Kopin by 10.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Kopin by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 137,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Kopin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 450,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is an inventor, developer, manufacturer and seller of wearable technologies, which include components and systems. It operates in two segments, which include Forth Dimension Displays Ltd. (FDD) and Kopin. FDD is the manufacturer of its reflective display products for test and simulation products.

