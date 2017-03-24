Zacks Investment Research Downgrades G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) to Strong Sell

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, imports & markets an extensive range of leather & non-leather apparel including coats, jackets, pants, skirts & other sportswear items. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) opened at 22.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,030,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,866,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 64,952 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 149,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

