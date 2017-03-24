Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) to Hold

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EGBN. Stephens cut Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) opened at 57.50 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company earned $74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) to Hold” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-eagle-bancorp-inc-egbn-to-hold.html.

In related news, CFO James H. Langmead sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $294,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James H. Langmead sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $310,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $922,486. 9.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 46.5% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank, which operates over 20 banking offices in Montgomery County, Maryland; District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers a range of commercial banking services to its business and professional clients, as well as consumer banking services to individuals living or working in the service area.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.