Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE) to Hold

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC set a $41.00 target price on Coca-Cola European Partners plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research note on Wednesday. Argus began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners plc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) opened at 37.40 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners plc had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.49%. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners plc will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2261 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 19.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners plc

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

