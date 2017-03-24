Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bureau Veritas (BVRDF) to Sell

Bureau Veritas (NASDAQ:BVRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Bureau Veritas (NASDAQ:BVRDF) opened at 20.25 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.

