Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Impala Platinum Holdings Limited an industry rank of 74 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IMPUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) traded down 2.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 16,053 shares of the company traded hands. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.44 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (IMPUY) Given $2.25 Average Price Target by Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/zacks-impala-platinum-holdings-limited-impuy-given-2-25-average-price-target-by-analysts.html.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) is a producer and supplier of platinum group metals (PGMs) to industrial economies. The Company’s segments include mining (which includes Impala, Zimplats, Marula and Afplats), refining services (which include metals purchased and toll refined), chrome processing and other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (IMPUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.