Zacks: ILG Inc (ILG) Receives Average Recommendation of “” from Analysts

ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) has received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $23.40 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ILG an industry rank of 103 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ILG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ILG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ILG in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ILG in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) traded up 0.68% on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,654 shares. ILG has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.56.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. ILG had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company earned $455 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ILG will post $1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from ILG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ILG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

In related news, SVP Marie A. Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $128,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,300 shares in the company, valued at $170,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ILG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ILG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ILG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ILG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ILG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILG Company Profile

ILG, Inc, formerly Interval Leisure Group, Inc, is a provider of professionally delivered vacation experiences. The Company is a global licensee for the Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton brands in vacation ownership. The Company operates through two segments: Exchange and Rental, and Vacation Ownership. Its Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers, by providing vacation exchange services and vacation rental, working with resort developers and operating vacation rental properties.

