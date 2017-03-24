Zacks: Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) Receives Average Rating of “” from Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $19.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hostess Brands an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) traded down 0.06% on Friday, hitting $15.77. 252,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company’s market cap is $1549.42 billion. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

In related news, major shareholder Gores Sponsor Llc sold 3,165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $41,081,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

