Zacks: Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Given Consensus Rating of “” by Analysts

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:HMLP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $21.60 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hoegh LNG Partners an industry rank of 159 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMLP. Barclays PLC set a $21.00 price objective on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,940,000 after buying an additional 348,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) remained flat at $19.55 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $514.60 million and a PE ratio of 12.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

