Zacks: El Paso Electric Company (EE) Receives Average Rating of “” from Analysts

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $49.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given El Paso Electric Company an industry rank of 157 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.50 price objective on shares of El Paso Electric Company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Paso Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Williams Capital assumed coverage on El Paso Electric Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric Company by 10.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) opened at 49.20 on Tuesday. El Paso Electric Company has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24.

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. El Paso Electric Company had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $188 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that El Paso Electric Company will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. El Paso Electric Company’s payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

El Paso Electric Company Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in an area of approximately 10,000 square miles in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The Company owns or has ownership interests in several electrical generating facilities providing it with a generating capability of over 2,055 Megawatts.

