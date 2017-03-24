Zacks: CytoDyn Inc (CYDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “” from Brokerages

CytoDyn Inc (NASDAQ:CYDY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.88 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CytoDyn an industry rank of 103 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYDY. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytoDyn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytoDyn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of CytoDyn (NASDAQ:CYDY) remained flat at $0.65 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,730 shares. CytoDyn has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.57. The firm’s market cap is $92.44 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRO 140, belongs to a class of HIV therapies known as entry inhibitors that block HIV from entering into and infecting certain cells.

