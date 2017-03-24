Zacks: Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Receives Average Rating of “” from Brokerages

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.51) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Crispr Therapeutics AG an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on Crispr Therapeutics AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter worth about $16,676,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter worth about $14,389,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter worth about $11,882,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter worth about $7,541,000. Finally, Novo A S purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter worth about $4,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) traded up 1.46% on Friday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,580 shares. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The company’s market cap is $719.37 million.

About Crispr Therapeutics AG

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell.

