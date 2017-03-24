Zacks: CRH Medical Corp (CRHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

CRH Medical Corp (NASDAQ:CRHM) has received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $7.84 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CRH Medical Corp an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CRH Medical Corp from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH Medical Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CRH Medical Corp in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CRH Medical Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of CRH Medical Corp (NASDAQ:CRHM) remained flat at $8.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,238 shares. CRH Medical Corp has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

CRH Medical Corp (NASDAQ:CRHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that CRH Medical Corp will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in CRH Medical Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in CRH Medical Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,724,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in CRH Medical Corp by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH Medical Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CRH Medical Corp by 188.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 451,500 shares during the period.

CRH Medical Corp Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation is a Canada-based healthcare products and services company. The Company focused on providing physicians with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The Company also provides anesthesiology services to gastroenterologists in the United States through its subsidiaries.

