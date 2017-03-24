Zacks: Brokerages Set $1.15 Target Price for Bridgeline Digital Inc (BLIN)

Shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) have been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $1.15 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bridgeline Digital an industry rank of 193 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Roger E. Kahn acquired 141,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $94,662.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 452,868 shares in the company, valued at $303,421.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) opened at 0.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company’s market capitalization is $16.56 million.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is a digital engagement company. The Company’s iAPPS platform is a Web Engagement Management (WEM) platform that integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics to help marketers deliver digital experiences that engage and convert their customers across all channels.

