Zacks: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “” by Analysts

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp an industry rank of 103 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) opened at 4.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $90.65 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $10.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Sterling Global Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M).

