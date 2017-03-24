Zacks: A. H. Belo Co. (AHC) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

Shares of A. H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) have been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned A. H. Belo an industry rank of 228 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 64,486 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. H. Belo during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of A. H. Belo during the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) opened at 6.20 on Tuesday. A. H. Belo has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock’s market cap is $134.39 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. A. H. Belo’s payout ratio is -48.48%.

A. H. Belo Company Profile

A. H. Belo Corporation is a local news and information publishing company. The Company is engaged in providing commercial printing, distribution and direct mail services, as well as media and digital marketing services. The Company operates through two segments: Publishing and Marketing, Event Marketing and Other Services (MEMO).

