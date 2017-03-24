Yum China Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings raised their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Yum China Holdings in a research report issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Yum China Holdings’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Yum China Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.77 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Yum China Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.10 to $30.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.01.

Shares of Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) opened at 26.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10115.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35. Yum China Holdings has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $615,642,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $283,475,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $249,999,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $190,734,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $103,898,000.

Yum China Holdings Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

