Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) traded up 0.63% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.58. 3,271,334 shares of the stock were exchanged. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%. The business earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post $2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/yum-brands-inc-yum-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-30.html.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $813,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $545,683.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,566.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.