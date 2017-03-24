Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on April 14th

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) opened at 2.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.61 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc is a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil; El Penon mine in Chile; Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; Gualcamayo mine in Argentina; Minera Florida mine in Chile; Jacobina mine in Brazil; Brio Gold Inc (Brio Gold), and Corporate and other.

