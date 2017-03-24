Xylem Inc (XYL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Cowen and Company upped their target price on Xylem to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) traded up 1.094% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.425. The company had a trading volume of 457,439 shares. Xylem has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.086 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem will post $2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In related news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $39,688.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,779.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 14.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in Xylem by 7.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

