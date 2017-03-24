XO Group Inc (XOXO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XO Group Inc (NYSE:XOXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “XO Group Inc. is a media and technology company. It provides information, products and advice related to weddings and pregnancy. The Company operates Internet websites, publishes magazines and books, and produces television and video content. XO Group Inc., formerly known as The Knot, Inc., is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of XO Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of XO Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of XO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on shares of XO Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of XO Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) traded up 0.53% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. 20,087 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.00 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.97. XO Group has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. XO Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that XO Group will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of XO Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,791,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,628,000 after buying an additional 173,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of XO Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,444,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of XO Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after buying an additional 80,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of XO Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 41,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of XO Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XO Group

XO Group Inc is engaged in providing content and marketing solutions, targeted advertising programs, transactions and merchandise. The Company guides couples through transformative life stages from getting married, to moving in together and having a baby through its multi-platform brands, including The Knot, The Bump and The Nest.

