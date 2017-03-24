Xerox Corp (XRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) opened at 7.20 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $7.32 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Xerox Corp had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XRX. TheStreet raised Xerox Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Xerox Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Xerox Corp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research began coverage on Xerox Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xerox Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Xerox Corp Company Profile

Xerox Corporation is engaged in imaging, business process, analytics, automation and user-centric insights. The Company’s segments include Services, Document Technology and Other. The Company’s Services segment includes service offerings, such as BPO and Document Outsourcing (DO). It provides business services in markets across various industries and to government agencies.

