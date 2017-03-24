Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on April 14th

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) opened at 16.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,787.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Donahue purchased 28,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XHR. Instinet began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels. The Company’s segment is investment in hotel properties. The Company conducts its operations through its operating partnership, XHR LP. The Company owns approximately 50 lodging properties, with a total of over 12,550 rooms.

