Xcerra Corp (XCRA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xcerra Corporation engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing automatic test equipment for the semiconductor industry. Its product portfolio includes Diamond platform; X-Series platform; and ASL platform. The Company also offers various services, such as installation and maintenance of test systems, servicing of spare parts, parts and labor warranties on test systems and instruments, and training on the maintenance and operation of test systems. Xcerra Corporation, formerly known as LTX-Credence Corporation, is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XCRA. TheStreet raised shares of Xcerra Corp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Xcerra Corp in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Xcerra Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xcerra Corp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) traded up 0.91% on Thursday, reaching $8.88. 114,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $481.84 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.28. Xcerra Corp has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $9.25.

Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Xcerra Corp had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcerra Corp will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Xcerra Corp by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Xcerra Corp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 43,486 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcerra Corp during the fourth quarter worth $9,150,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcerra Corp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 173,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcerra Corp during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Xcerra Corp Company Profile

Xcerra Corporation is a provider of test and handling capital equipment, interface products, test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The Company operates through six segments: Semiconductor Test, Semiconductor Handlers, Contactors, PCB Test, Probes/Pins and Fixtures.

