Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Stake Reduced by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,008,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 131.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,817,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,787,000 after buying an additional 1,033,521 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,756,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 66.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,505,000 after buying an additional 626,625 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 14,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,023,000 after buying an additional 545,498 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) opened at 44.58 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.09.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/xcel-energy-inc-xel-stake-reduced-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

In related news, Director James T. Prokopanko acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $41,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.