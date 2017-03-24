WSP Global Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.38 (WSP)

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 46,199 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 23.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

In related news, Director Suzanne Rancourt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,750.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSP. National Bank Financial lowered shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.63.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc is a professional services company. The Company’s segments are Canada, Americas (US and South America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific, including primarily Asia and Australia). It offers services in project delivery and consulting. It offers various project services throughout the project execution phases.

