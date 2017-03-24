Wolseley plc (WOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolseley plc (LON:WOS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 4,650 ($57.43) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Wolseley plc from GBX 3,700 ($45.70) to GBX 4,300 ($53.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,975 ($61.44) price target on shares of Wolseley plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($61.75) price target on shares of Wolseley plc in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Wolseley plc from GBX 3,930 ($48.54) to GBX 4,370 ($53.97) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Goodbody reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolseley plc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wolseley plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,669.28 ($57.67).

Shares of Wolseley plc (LON:WOS) opened at 4997.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 12.52 billion. Wolseley plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,489.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,186.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,008.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,732.75.

About Wolseley plc

Wolseley plc is the holding company of the Wolseley Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordic, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

