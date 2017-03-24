WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

WNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS (Holdings) Limited has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.63.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) traded up 1.26% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.97. 133,263 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.96. WNS has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. WNS (Holdings) Limited had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited during the third quarter worth about $4,908,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited by 1.1% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 551,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 49,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited by 22.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About WNS (Holdings) Limited

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

