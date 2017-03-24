WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Receives $34.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS (Holdings) Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on WNS (Holdings) Limited in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) opened at 28.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.96. WNS has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $32.82.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. WNS (Holdings) Limited had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company earned $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited by 112,920.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after buying an additional 1,078,394 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

