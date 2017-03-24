Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) traded up 0.50% during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.90. 147,783 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.95. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.19 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Northcoast Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/winnebago-industries-inc-wgo-upgraded-to-buy-by-northcoast-research.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Moss bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $210,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,541,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.