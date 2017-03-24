NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) SVP Winifred L. Swan sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $434,898.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) opened at 26.20 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.71 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $29.99.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). NxStage Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm earned $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Winifred L. Swan Sells 15,723 Shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/winifred-l-swan-sells-15723-shares-of-nxstage-medical-inc-nxtm-stock.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NxStage Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,841,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NxStage Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in NxStage Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NxStage Medical by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 164,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NxStage Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NXTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NxStage Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of NxStage Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NxStage Medical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NxStage Medical Company Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. The Company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center and Services. It offers its products and services to various markets, such as home, critical care and in-center.

Receive News & Ratings for NxStage Medical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxStage Medical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.