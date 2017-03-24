Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on April 17th

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) opened at 129.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average is $125.80.

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Willis Towers Watson PLC had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post $8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.09, for a total value of $1,290,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,514.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Willis Towers Watson PLC Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

