William J. Merritt Sells 2,000 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) insider William J. Merritt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $169,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,419,786.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) opened at 85.20 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $102.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.01. InterDigital had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,752,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,114,000 after buying an additional 422,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 120.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after buying an additional 193,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after buying an additional 68,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 752.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after buying an additional 202,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies for wireless communications. The Company has designed and developed a range of technologies that are used in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including second generation (2G), third generation (3G), fourth generation (4G) and IEEE 802 related products and networks.

