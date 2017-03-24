William J. Dawson Sells 716 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Stock

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) CFO William J. Dawson sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $12,186.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $243,113.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,582 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. The firm’s market cap is $387.05 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.50.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.31% and a negative net margin of 5,267.99%. The firm earned $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Adamas Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($3.26) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 571,789 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Opus Point Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the third quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADMS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines to manage the daily lives of those affected by chronic neurologic disorders. It offers a platform based on an understanding of time dependent biologic effects of disease activity and drug response to achieve relief without tolerability issues.

