William Blair Weighs in on Incyte Co.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Incyte in a research note issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst Y. Xu expects that the brokerage will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company earned $326 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 14.71%. Incyte's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $116.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.09.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) opened at 138.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average of $107.47. Incyte has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $153.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.35 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Incyte by 57.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 27.1% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 11,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $1,332,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $7,436,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,976 shares in the company, valued at $45,058,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

