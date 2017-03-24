William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) opened at 17.95 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.81 and a beta of 0.20.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.78 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 79.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $1,839,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1,102.8% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 204,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 187,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs and markets digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry. The Company’s solutions include its digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software and value added services. Its customers include custom decorators, online businesses, brand owners and contract printers.

