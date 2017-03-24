William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,168,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,951 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Mastercard worth $223,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $14,904,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $1,917,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 54.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) opened at 111.60 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company earned $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 37.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.04 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.77.

In other Mastercard news, insider Robert Reeg sold 6,487 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $682,237.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Cairns sold 6,950 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,439,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,339,186. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

